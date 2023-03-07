Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $45.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $39.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

