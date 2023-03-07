Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

EDR stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 13,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $299,501.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,106.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $278,876.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 13,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $299,501.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,106.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,302 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

