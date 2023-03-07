Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.
EDR stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 13,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $299,501.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,106.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $278,876.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 13,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $299,501.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,106.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,302 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.
Endeavor Group Company Profile
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
