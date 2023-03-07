Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a sell rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.31.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.