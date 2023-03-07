Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $135.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.90.

Shares of DKS opened at $132.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.30. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $138.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,734,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

