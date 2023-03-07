Robert W. Baird Increases Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target to $69.00

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Donaldson Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DCI opened at $66.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $66.96.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $417,415.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 26,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,023. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $417,415.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,212 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,580 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 30.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Donaldson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading

