Robert W. Baird Increases Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $270.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $222.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.18.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.2 %

BURL opened at $218.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.25. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

