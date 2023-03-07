HC Wainwright Cuts Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Price Target to $15.00

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.83.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Down 10.5 %

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $429.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 172.76%. The business had revenue of $27.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.