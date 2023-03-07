Lake Street Capital Boosts Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Price Target to $22.00

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
SSYS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. William Blair upgraded shares of Stratasys from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Stratasys Stock Performance
SSYS stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $27.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12.
About Stratasys
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
