Lake Street Capital Boosts Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Price Target to $22.00

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SSYS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. William Blair upgraded shares of Stratasys from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

SSYS stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $27.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 963,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 197,939 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 524,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,760,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

