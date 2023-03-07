Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT Raised to $206.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $206.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRPT. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRPT opened at $155.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.97. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $159.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.02 and its 200-day moving average is $118.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $258.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

