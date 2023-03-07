Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

STGW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Stagwell stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.02. Stagwell has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.23 million. Stagwell had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Stagwell will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Stagwell by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in Stagwell by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 46,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stagwell by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

