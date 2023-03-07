Daiwa Capital Markets Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $218.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Daiwa Capital Markets from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Global Equities Research restated a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.07.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $193.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $613.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,114,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,399,531. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 303 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.