TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

TowneBank Stock Performance

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.97. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $26.18 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $175.31 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TowneBank

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the third quarter valued at $107,000. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

