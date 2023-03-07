SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

SMBK has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered SmartFinancial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SmartFinancial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered SmartFinancial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.83.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

SmartFinancial stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SmartFinancial Increases Dividend

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.29 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 23.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 1,284 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $33,897.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,364. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartFinancial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 359.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

