LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) & Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Financial Survey

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) and Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LogicMark and Coloplast A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get LogicMark alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A Coloplast A/S 1 2 2 0 2.20

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $10.02 million 0.41 -$11.71 million N/A N/A Coloplast A/S $2.76 billion 8.81 $585.21 million $0.28 40.25

This table compares LogicMark and Coloplast A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Coloplast A/S has higher revenue and earnings than LogicMark.

Profitability

This table compares LogicMark and Coloplast A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -88.42% -43.92% -37.13% Coloplast A/S 21.62% 69.30% 33.77%

Risk and Volatility

LogicMark has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coloplast A/S has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of LogicMark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Coloplast A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of LogicMark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coloplast A/S beats LogicMark on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LogicMark

(Get Rating)

LogicMark, Inc. provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures. The company was founded by Gino Miguel Pereira and David Charles Tunnell on February 8, 2012 and is headquartered Louisville, KY.

About Coloplast A/S

(Get Rating)

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products. The Wound & Skin Care segment covers the sale of wound and skin care products. The company was founded by Aage Louis-Hansen and Johanne Louise-Hansen in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebaek, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for LogicMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicMark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.