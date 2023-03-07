Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.88.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.39. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

About Splunk

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.