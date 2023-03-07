SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given New $312.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $312.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of SVB Financial Group to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $363.90.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $283.04 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $198.10 and a 1 year high of $597.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.93 and a 200-day moving average of $289.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.57.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 18.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,701 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,501,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,121,000 after buying an additional 77,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,456,000 after purchasing an additional 261,078 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,633,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,613,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,423,000 after purchasing an additional 66,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,624,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,771,000 after purchasing an additional 210,959 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

