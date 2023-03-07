Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $133.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZS. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.44.
Zscaler stock opened at $119.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $253.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.
