Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Given New $30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XMTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xometry from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Xometry from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Xometry from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of XMTR opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.13. Xometry has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $821.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of -0.03.

Insider Activity

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.30). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xometry will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $342,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,358.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Xometry news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $342,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,358.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,737 shares of company stock worth $1,862,923. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

