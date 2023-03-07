Brokerages Set SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Target Price at $26.40

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

SMART Global Price Performance

SMART Global stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $810.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.35. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $465.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $45,937.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,375.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 48,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 27,108 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 103,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 34,291 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth $1,370,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

