Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of QNRX stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quoin Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNRX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Kefar Sava, Israel.

