Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VRRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

VRRM opened at $17.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $186.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $421,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,466.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,500. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 68.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.

