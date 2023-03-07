Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Receives C$8.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.81.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ballard Power Systems to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BLDP opened at C$7.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 13.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72, a PEG ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.80. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of C$6.02 and a 1-year high of C$15.69.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

