BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.08.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.34. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $76.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.36, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.83.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. Equities analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

