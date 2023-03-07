Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.38.

LEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Lear in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lear news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lear news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $37,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,593. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Lear Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lear by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Lear by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 1.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 44.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

LEA opened at $141.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lear has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $158.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lear will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.31%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

