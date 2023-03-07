Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF) versus TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Head to Head Comparison

Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF – Get Rating) and TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beadell Resources and TRX Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TRX Gold $24.81 million 4.89 -$6.22 million ($0.01) -43.91

Beadell Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TRX Gold.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Beadell Resources has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRX Gold has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Beadell Resources and TRX Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beadell Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

TRX Gold has a consensus price target of $1.10, indicating a potential upside of 150.51%. Given TRX Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than Beadell Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of TRX Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of TRX Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Beadell Resources and TRX Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A TRX Gold -2.75% -7.70% -5.88%

Summary

TRX Gold beats Beadell Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beadell Resources

Beadell Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration for and evaluation of mineral resources in Australia and Brazil. It operates through the Australian Exploration; and Brazilian Exploration and Operations segments. Its projects include Brazil Tucano Gold Mine and Brazil Tartaruga Project. The company was founded by Peter Reginald Bowler, Robert Holmes Watkins and Gregory Barrett on May 3, 2007 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania. The Buckreef Project consists of over four prospects, namely Buckreef, Bingwa, Tembo and Eastern Porphyry. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

