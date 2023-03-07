MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives $558.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $558.10.
MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.
Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI
In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.
MSCI Stock Performance
Shares of MSCI opened at $542.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $517.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.63. MSCI has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $572.50.
MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.
MSCI Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.49%.
MSCI Company Profile
MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.
