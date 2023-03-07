Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $530.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $527.19.
Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of ULTA opened at $523.40 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $537.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $505.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
