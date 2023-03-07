Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $530.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $527.19.

Shares of ULTA opened at $523.40 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $537.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $505.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

