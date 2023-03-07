Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) versus CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Critical Contrast

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) and CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Methanex and CN Energy Group., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Methanex 2 3 7 0 2.42 CN Energy Group. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Methanex currently has a consensus price target of $52.83, suggesting a potential upside of 1.47%. Given Methanex’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Methanex is more favorable than CN Energy Group..

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Methanex $4.31 billion 0.83 $353.83 million $4.47 11.65 CN Energy Group. $40.21 million 0.31 $2.23 million N/A N/A

This table compares Methanex and CN Energy Group.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Methanex has higher revenue and earnings than CN Energy Group..

Volatility & Risk

Methanex has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CN Energy Group. has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Methanex and CN Energy Group.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methanex 8.21% 14.30% 5.24% CN Energy Group. N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Methanex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of CN Energy Group. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Methanex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Methanex beats CN Energy Group. on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc. manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Lishui, China.

