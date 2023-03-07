Analysts Set Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target at $18.75

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Asana to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Asana from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 152.1% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,873,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Asana by 46.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,307,000 after purchasing an additional 477,239 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Asana by 1,624.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 476,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 66.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 448,379 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
