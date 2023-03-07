Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.79.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEED. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.95 to C$3.65 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Canopy Growth Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSE WEED opened at C$3.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$2.79 and a 52 week high of C$10.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.25.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

