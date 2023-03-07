Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $135.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.44.
Zscaler Price Performance
Shares of ZS opened at $119.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $253.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.
