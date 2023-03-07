Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $135.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.44.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $119.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $253.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.03.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Articles

