Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zscaler from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.44.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $119.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.03. Zscaler has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $253.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zscaler by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.