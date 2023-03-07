The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.92.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average of $100.91. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

