Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Receives $55.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.67.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stelco from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
Stelco Stock Performance
Shares of STZHF stock opened at $43.77 on Thursday. Stelco has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $45.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.76.
Stelco Company Profile
Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.
