Critical Comparison: Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) vs. Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lyft and Farfetch, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 1 28 6 0 2.14 Farfetch 1 4 11 0 2.63

Lyft currently has a consensus price target of $17.54, indicating a potential upside of 79.91%. Farfetch has a consensus price target of $12.72, indicating a potential upside of 141.34%. Given Farfetch’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Farfetch is more favorable than Lyft.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

79.4% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Farfetch shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Lyft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lyft and Farfetch’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $4.10 billion 0.90 -$1.58 billion ($4.46) -2.19 Farfetch $2.32 billion 0.87 $359.29 million ($2.24) -2.35

Farfetch has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyft. Farfetch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Lyft has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farfetch has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lyft and Farfetch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -38.69% -112.05% -19.67% Farfetch 15.51% 22.84% 6.17%

Summary

Farfetch beats Lyft on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

