Brokerages Set Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target at $164.59

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGEN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Securities lowered shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,461 shares of company stock valued at $16,143,591. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

Seagen Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 622.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $177.35 on Thursday. Seagen has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.55.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.