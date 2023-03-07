Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $156.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.44.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $119.81 on Friday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $253.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.03.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,545,639.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,879,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 44.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 52.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $1,435,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

