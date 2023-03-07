Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $156.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.44.
Zscaler Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:ZS opened at $119.81 on Friday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $253.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.03.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Zscaler
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 44.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 52.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $1,435,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zscaler (ZS)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.