Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives $39.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average is $30.04.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -225.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,847,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,692 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,258,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,704,000 after buying an additional 756,882 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,264,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,954,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,569,000 after buying an additional 634,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

