Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $36.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $881.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Institutional Trading of Heritage-Crystal Clean
Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.
