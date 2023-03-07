Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $36.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $881.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

