DBV Technologies’ (DBVT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DBV Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.29 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DBVT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.38.
DBV Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $293.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.23.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
