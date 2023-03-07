DBV Technologies’ (DBVT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DBV Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DBVT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $293.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 97,412 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth about $49,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth about $352,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 46.2% in the third quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 7,064,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after buying an additional 2,233,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth about $67,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

