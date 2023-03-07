HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

SYRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

