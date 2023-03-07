HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.
SYRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.80.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals
Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.