Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Cut by Analyst

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PDCO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Patterson Companies stock opened at $27.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 2,209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,849,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,729 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,866,000 after acquiring an additional 986,888 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,778,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 653.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 768,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after buying an additional 666,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,847,000 after buying an additional 587,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

See Also

