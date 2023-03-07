Patterson Companies, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a research report issued on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PDCO. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

PDCO stock opened at $27.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.80.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,312.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 87,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 81,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Rating)

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.