Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Short Interest Down 9.0% in February

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,225,900 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the January 31st total of 28,832,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,402.5 days.
Lenovo Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LNVGF opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. Lenovo Group has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $1.15.
About Lenovo Group
