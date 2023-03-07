Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,114,900 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the January 31st total of 2,830,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Konica Minolta Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KNCAF opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. Konica Minolta has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $3.01.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

