Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,100 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the January 31st total of 263,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

LBTSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Almirall from €13.50 ($14.36) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Almirall from €12.50 ($13.30) to €11.50 ($12.23) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:LBTSF opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. Almirall has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60.

Almirall, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications, as well as for cardiovascular, musculo-skeletal, respiratory, and nervous system; alimentary tract and metabolism; antiinfectives for systemic use; genito urinary system and sex hormones; immunostimulants; and systematic hormonal preparations.

