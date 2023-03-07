Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Update

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Lawson Stock Performance

Shares of LWSOF stock opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. Lawson has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lawson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lawson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Lawson Company Profile

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in Japan, China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Hawaii. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Overseas Business segments.

