London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Short Interest Update

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,500 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the January 31st total of 561,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LDNXF shares. Citigroup started coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut London Stock Exchange Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS LDNXF opened at $90.46 on Tuesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.39.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

