Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the January 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 161.7 days.
Legrand Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRVF opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. Legrand has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $101.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
About Legrand
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legrand (LGRVF)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.