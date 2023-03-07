Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the January 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 161.7 days.

Legrand Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRVF opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. Legrand has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $101.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

