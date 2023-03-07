Short Interest in London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Declines By 6.3%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 616,200 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 657,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,000 ($108.23) to GBX 8,800 ($105.82) in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

OTCMKTS LNSTY opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

